Court to hear petition seeking permission for whitewashing of Jama Masjid

Counsel for the Muslim side, S F A Naqvi, informed that advocate Manoj Kumar Singh appears for the Archeological Survey of India (ASI).

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday fixed February 27 for hearing a petition seeking permission for whitewashing and cleaning of the Jama Masjid at Sambhal.

The order was passed by Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal on an application moved by the Committee of Management, Jama Masjid, at Sambhal.

“The lawyers are abstaining from work today. Sri Hari Shankar Jain, opposite party no. 1, appears in person through video conferencing. Sri Sanjai Kumar Singh, learned Additional Chief Standing Counsel, is present for respondent no. 13. For the rest of the respondents, no one is present,” the high court said.

Counsel for the Muslim side, S F A Naqvi, informed that advocate Manoj Kumar Singh appears for the Archeological Survey of India (ASI). He said that he would inform the counsel appearing for the ASI within 24 hours about this order.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 26th February 2025 12:00 am IST

