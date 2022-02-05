COVID-19: 12,009 new cases in Karnataka, 50 deaths

Bengaluru: Karnataka on Saturday registered a further decline in daily coronavirus infections, as the state reported 12,009 new cases and 50 fatalities, taking the tally to 38,87,733 and toll to 39,300.

The state on Friday had reported 14,950 fresh infections.

There were 25,854 discharges today, taking the total number of recoveries to 37,39,197, a health bulletin said.

Of the new cases, 4,532 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 10,420 people being discharged and 15 virus-related deaths.

The total number of active cases across the state is now 1,09,203.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 9.04 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 0.41 per cent.

Of the 50 deaths, 15 are from Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada (5), Mysuru (4), Kalaburagi (3), Ballari, Belagavi, Raichur, Shivamogga, TUmakuru, Udupi and Uttara Kannada (2), followed by others.

After Bengaluru Urban, Belagavi recorded the second highest number of cases with 1,028, Mysuru 763, Ballari 481, Chitradurga 436, Shivamogga 419 and Hassan 413.

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 17,53,636 cases, Mysuru 2,26,369 and Tumakuru 1,57,474.

According to the bulletin, Bengaluru Urban tops the list among discharges with 16,91,234, followed by Mysuru 2,18,968 and Tumakuru 1,51,072.

Cumulatively, a total of 6,25,74,309 samples have been tested, of which 1,32,796 were on Saturday alone.