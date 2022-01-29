COVID-19: Fake vaccination racket busted in old city

Hyderabad: In yet another crackdown the city police have busted a racket allegedly involved in the issuance of fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates in the old cIty.

According to the ACP Charminar Biksham Reddy, the kingpin of the racket Mohammed Saif a resident of Kalapather area had earlier worked as the outsourcing data entry operator at a Covid Vaccination Center at Madhava Reddy community hall in Saroonagar.

In order to earn money, he along with a few other outsourcing employees started preparing fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates to people who needed them to travel abroad and for various purposes.

The Covid vaccination certificates were being issued without administering the Covid vaccine, by collecting Rs.1000 from each person.



“This is a case of criminal breach of trust of an outsourced data entry operator of COVID-19 vaccination centre, one thousand rupees were being collected for issuing each certificate,” said ACP Charminar.

The Kalapathar police have recovered four mobile phones, nine vaccination certificates and 15 Aadhaar cards from them,while other members of the racket Ibrahim Bin Abdul Hadi Baghdadi, Salma Begum, Sana Bin Ibrahim, Syeda Ahmedi Sameera, Shameem Sultana, Syeda Zakeera Farheen, Nagma Khan and Azmath Unnisa are still absconding.