COVID-19: Ranji Trophy to proceed as per schedule, confirms Ganguly

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly on Monday confirmed that the upcoming edition of the Ranji Trophy will be staged as planned.

The rising COVID-19 cases in the country had led to speculation regarding the tournament’s fate, but Ganguly confirmed that the Ranji Trophy will go on as planned.

“Yes, the Ranji Trophy will proceed as planned,” Ganguly told ANI.

Ranji Trophy is slated to be played from January 13 to March 20, 2022. Kolkata will be hosting the neutral group stage matches as well as knockouts.

Earlier in the day, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) announced that the local tournaments of First Division, Second Divison, and District, will be put on hold after certain players tested positive for COVID-19.

The CAB also announced that an Emergency Apex Council has been convened to take necessary decisions and review the current COVID situation.

“The CAB is also taking immediate steps to vaccinate the registered players who fall in the 15-18 age bracket since health and safety of the Cricketers and all concerned in the paramount to the association,” said an official CAB notice.