COVID-19: Telangana sees rise in bed occupancy in hospitals

Hyderabad: Amid rise in number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana, the state is witnessing an increase in bed occupancy in hospitals.

The state saw a significant jump in the number of patients who were admitted to hospitals last week. Last week, 278 patients were admitted when compared to 3-4 daily admission the week before that, Times of India reported.

After last week’s surge in hospitalization, the number of hospital admission jumped to 1435. Out of them, 182 patients are receiving oxygen whereas, 112 are in ICU.

The rise in a number of hospital admissions not only puts the burden on the healthcare system but also forces authorities to impose stricter curbs.

COVID-19 cases in Telangana

Telangana on Sunday reported 1,673 fresh coronavirus cases pushing the aggregate to 6,94,030 while the toll rose to 4,042 with one more fatality.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of fresh cases with 1,165, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 149 district, the bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

The number of active cases surged to 13,522, the bulletin said.

Telangana ready to face any situation: KCR

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said that the state government is ready to face any situation in view of the current surge in Covid-19 cases.

He said Covid’s new variant Omicron is spreading all over the world, people should be on alert, take self-regulatory measures, follow the government guidelines and should not entertain any fear or anxiety over the variant.