Covid: 681 new cases, four more deaths in J-K

Published: 9th February 2022 7:59 pm IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 681 fresh Covid cases that took the infection tally to 4,48,786, while four more fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,732, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 359 were from Jammu division and 322 from the Kashmir division, they said.

Jammu district recorded the highest 184 cases followed by 139 cases in Srinagar district.

There are 10,230 active cases in the Union Territory, they said, adding that the overall recoveries have reached 4,33,824.

The death toll has reached 4,732 after four more fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours, officials said.

There were 51 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory. No fresh case was reported since last evening, officials added.

