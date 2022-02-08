Covid: 771 new cases, seven more deaths in J-K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 771 fresh Covid cases that took the infection tally to 4,48,105, while seven more fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,728, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 408 were from the Jammu division and 363 from the Kashmir division, they said.

Jammu district recorded the highest 238 cases followed by 172 cases in Srinagar district.

There are 12,358 active cases in the Union Territory, they said, adding that the overall recoveries has reached 4,31,019.

The death toll reached 4,728 after seven new fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours, officials said.

There were 51 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory. No fresh case was reported since last evening, officials added.