Covid again on the rise in Kerala as tally crosses 1,500

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 4th June 2022 8:44 pm IST
Global Covid caseload reaches 503.5 million
Representative Image

Thiruvananthapuram: With a new school year beginning on June 1 and life practically returning to the old normal, Kerala on Saturday saw its daily Covid tally cross 1,500, to 1,544, while there were four deaths, a government statement said.

The cases earlier this month stood at 1,370, 1,278, and 1,465, respectively.

As on date, there are 7,972 active cases and a cause of concern has been the test positivity rate on Saturday which was 11.39 per cent while the weekly average was 8.95 per cent.

MS Education Academy

Meanwhile, the Centre has instructed a few states including Kerala to ensure that all the Covid protocols are strictly followed.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button