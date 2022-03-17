COVID cases decline but virus still around: Harish Rao

Photo of Mohammed Hussain Ahmed Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Published: 17th March 2022 1:46 pm IST
T. Harish Rao. (Photo: Siasat)

Hyderabad: The Telangana health minister T Harish Rao launched a campaign to vaccinate children between the age of 12 to 14 years on Wednesday.

“About 70 lakh children in the age group of 12 to 14 years will be vaccinated in the state.  There is a significant decline in the COVID cases, however, the threat of virus still exists,” he said.

The minister appealed to the parents to ensure free vaccination for their children. Even though the third wave is not severe there is a need to take precautions and vaccinate all the children of this age group.

“We are clueless as to which variant of the virus will appear in the future but we need to take precaution from our side.  The parents must ensure vaccination for their children,” he said.

 According to a report, new cases of coronavirus have been reported in China, Hongkong, and USA, and the WHO has also cautioned all the countries. 

