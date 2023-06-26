‘COVID centres scam’: Shiv Sena (UBT) functionary Chavan appears before ED

The Mumbai Police had registered a forgery case against Lifeline Hospital Management Services firm, Patkar, and his three partners in August last year.

Press Trust of India  |   Published: 26th June 2023 4:34 pm IST
Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) functionary Suraj Chavan on Monday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate investigating a money laundering link in the alleged COVID centres scam to record his statement, an official said.

Chavan reached the ED office in south Mumbai at around 12.30 pm, the official said.

He was summoned by the ED to record his statement after the federal agency raided 15 locations in Mumbai on June 21 in connection with a money laundering case related to an alleged Covid centres scam against businessman Sujit Patkar, believed to be a close aide of Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut.

Chavan identifies himself as a secretary of Shiv Sena and a core committee member of Yuva Sena on his social media handle.

Raids were also conducted at the residence of Chavan and the locations of some officials of Mumbai civic body and others, including IAS officer Sanjeev Jaiswal, officials had said.

The ED recovered jewellery worth Rs 2.4 crore and Rs 68 lakh during the raid, an official had said earlier.

Patkar and his three partners allegedly bagged Mumbai civic body contracts fraudulently for managing COVID-19 field hospitals during the pandemic, the official said.

Based on the FIR at Azad Maidan police station in south Mumbai, the ED registered a case to investigate the money laundering angle.

As per the FIR, the hospital management firm partners in June 2020 submitted an alleged fake partnership deed to the BMC and obtained contracts for jumbo COVID-19 centres at NSEL, Worli, Mulund, Dahisar (in Mumbai) and Pune without having any experience in the medical field.

