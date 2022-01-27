COVID: Hyderabad traffic reduced as people impose self restrictions

Hyderabad: In the wake of the third wave and a steep upsurge in omicron cases, the people are seriously taking precautions. They prefer to stay indoors due to which the traffic at the Hyderabad roads has been drastically reduced.

The city police said that 30% traffic has been decreased, quoting the city’s intelligent traffic management system.

The holidays have been declared for the educational institutions. Some private companies have told their staff to work from home.

Though the variant is highly contagious, experts say that it’s not as dangerous as delta. However, people are not willing to take chances and prefer to stay safe by taking necessary precautions. They are following the covid-19 protocols seriously.