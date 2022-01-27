COVID: Hyderabad traffic reduced as people impose self restrictions

Photo of Mohammed Hussain Ahmed Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Published: 27th January 2022 12:47 pm IST
Analysis: Lockdown helped India’s worst-affected states in combating second COVID-19 wave
(Representational image)

Hyderabad:  In the wake of the third wave and a steep upsurge in omicron cases, the people are seriously taking precautions.  They prefer to stay indoors due to which the traffic at the Hyderabad roads has been drastically reduced.

The city police said that 30% traffic has been decreased, quoting the city’s intelligent traffic management system.

The holidays have been declared for the educational institutions.  Some private companies have told their staff to work from home.

MS Education Academy

Though the variant is highly contagious, experts say that it’s not as dangerous as delta. However, people are not willing to take chances and prefer to stay safe by taking necessary precautions. They are following the covid-19 protocols seriously.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button