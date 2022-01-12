COVID: Telangana govt plans to extend holidays for educational institutions

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is planning to extend holidays for educational institutions beyond January 16. It is being said that the government, in consultation with the Departments of Health and Education, may order further extension of 4 days holidays for educational institutions.

The state government had first taken measures to close down the educational institutions to arrest the coronavirus spread. Now the government is planning to extend the holidays till January 20.

In view of the large number of children infected with coronavirus around the world especially in the USA, additional preventive measures are being taken for the safety of the children.

Other states of the country especially Delhi, Maharashtra, Bengal, Haryana, and Gujarat have decided to close the educational institution till the mid of February.