Covid third wave has reached end stage in Telangana: DPH

Hyderabad: Telangana director of public health affairs Dr G Srinivasa Rao stated here today that the state has reached the end stage of the Omicron-driven COVID-19 third wave.

The daily COVID-19 infection and the positive rate have consistently fallen in recent days, indicating that the Covid third wave has entered its end stage, according to the director of public health affairs.

The COVID-19 third wave in Telangana lasted over 45 days between December and February and has already reached its end stage. The initial Covid wave lasted over ten months, the Delta variant drove the Covid second wave for six months, and the Omicron variant drove the Covid wave for 45 days.

Dr Srinivasa Rao stated, “I encourage the Hyderabad IT industry and other sectors which are still implementing Work from Home (WFH) to remove such restrictions.”

The positivity rate of daily COVID-19 infections has plummeted to less than 5%, and daily Covid infections have reduced to approximately 1300 positive cases, which is strong evidence that Telangana’s Omicron wave has reached its end stage, he added.

Dr Rao advised people to return to normalcy by following Covid precautionary protocols, and he also urged the unvaccinated citizens to get themselves Covid jab.

“The Covid infections are on the decline in Telangana and the Omicron wave has almost ended. The positivity rate has also dropped in the last few days. I urge people of all walks of life to start normalising their lifestyle but at the same time keep taking basic precautions, which are very important. I urge people to get vaccinated, which is very important,” said the director of public health affairs.