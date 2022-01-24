COVID tragedy: 236 children orphaned across Telangana

Hyderabad: The state government has decided to carry out a survey to identify those children who lost either a single or both parents due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the second wave of the pandemic, a large number of children were orphaned across the state. The Department of Women and Children’s Welfare is running a special campaign to identify these children. The information is being collected through Anganwadi teachers and helpers.

A total of 236 children have lost either a single or both parents due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The mortality rate during the third wave is not significant but the government is still carrying out a survey to identify the orphan children.

The relatives of those children who are orphaned can provide information directly to the office of the District Welfare Officer.

The state government has a plan to shift these orphan children to Welfare hostels. According to the officials, out of the 236 orphan children identified only 11 were shifted to the Welfare hostels while the remaining are staying with their relatives.

The orphan childrens are being shifted to the hostels in keeping with their age and interest.