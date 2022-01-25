COVID: Xinjiang reports 4 confirmed cases, 10 asymptomatic carriers

Published: 25th January 2022
Urumqi: Four confirmed Covid-19 cases and 10 asymptomatic carriers were reported in Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous region, according to a regional press briefing.

The confirmed Covid-19 cases were reported from 12 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday. All cases were detected during regular nucleic acid testing, and another two asymptomatic carriers were reported on Sunday, bringing the total number of asymptomatic cases to 12 in the region.

All cases have been placed under medical observation in a designated hospital, Xinhua news agency reported.

Emergency response was immediately activated and close contacts were placed under quarantine.

