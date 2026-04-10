Cow dung slurry poured over Dalit man for ‘preparing’ beef in Odisha

Kalahandi: Self-proclaimed cow vigilantes in Odisha’s Kalahandi district humiliated a Dalit man by parading him with a garland of shoes and pouring cow dung slurry on him for allegedly preparing beef.

A video of the incident surfaced on Thursday, April 9, from Bhawanipatna town, where the cow vigilantes were seen publicly humiliating the man.

Videos circulating online showed the unidentified victim sitting on the ground with a garland made of shoes around his neck and a large amount of meat placed in front of him that he allegedly prepared. As the villagers took his videos, a person approached the victim and placed a steel bowl over his head, drawing laughter from the crowd.

Another person sprinkled white dust on his face when a resident carrying a bucket of cow dung slurry poured it over the victim. The clip also captured a police officer observing the incident without intervening.

The Odisha Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Odisha Indian National Congress leader Amiya Pandav shared the video on social media, accusing Hindutva group Bajrang Dal of attacking the Dalit man.