Cow milk, dung have medicinal properties; cow urine has gold: Telangana VHP

Hyderabad: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) appealed to the Hindus to come forward and collectively work for the protection of cows.

Pagudakula Balaswamy, Campaigner, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Telangana said that regardless of political affiliations, caste, region, or religion, animal lovers should respond and participate in the cow protection movement.

“It should be remembered that the responsibility of cow protection is not only Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal but every Hindu should do it. Many social activists and voluntary organizations are working in the name of animal lovers. They react to the torture of dogs, cats, and rats on the road when animals die. But if they are breaking the law and killing the cows, they are not responding,” he said.

He further said that scientists have declared that cow’s milk, curd, butter, ghee, urine, and dung also have medicinal properties. “Scientists have recently concluded that cow urine also contains gold. It is evil to hurt the sentiments of the Hindus who are worshiping the cow as the mother of the three deities, calling them Gomata,” he said.

He further demanded that the cow slaughter prohibition laws should be strictly enforced and strict action should be taken against cow killers.