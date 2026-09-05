Cow-slaughter accused injured during encounter in Meerut, held

Meerut: A man, allegedly preparing to slaughter a cow, was arrested after being injured during an encounter with police on Saturday, September 5, while his accomplice managed to escape, an official said.

Circle Officer (Mawana) Pankaj Lavania said police received a tip-off that two men had taken a calf to a sugarcane field near the Ataura Road canal bank – allegedly for slaughter.

Subsequently, a police team surrounded the area and asked the accused to surrender.

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During the confrontation, the accused allegedly opened fire at the police, Lavania said.

In retaliatory firing, one of the accused, Bilal, was shot in the left leg and later arrested. He was taken to Mawana Community Health Centre for treatment, the official said.

Bilal’s accomplice, identified as Bhoora alias Javed, however, managed to flee the spot. Police teams are conducting raids to trace the absconding accused, he said.

A live calf, an illegal country-made pistol, a live cartridge, an empty cartridge shell and tools allegedly used for cow slaughter were recovered from the spot, he added.

A case has been registered in this connection at Mawana police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Arms Act and the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, police said.

Both Bilal and Bhoora have pending criminal cases against them, they added.