Cow vigilantes call for action against illegal transportation of cows in Telangana

The vigilantes called upon the Hindu community to act against such incidents and report them to the police

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 25th March 2025 2:14 pm IST
Cow vigilantes call for action against illegal transportation in Telangana
Cow Vigilantes in Telangana

Hyderabad: A group of cow vigilantes on Tuesday, March 25 called for action against the alleged illegal transportation of calves in Telangana’s Nalgonda.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

A few cow vigilantes alleged that calves were being illegaly transported on the pretext of Ramzan. “The cow is a sacred animal for Hindus and we treat the cow as a mother. Muslims are transporting calves for slaughtering,” said a vigilante.

Also Read
IT employees overworked, exploited, Telangana govt must act: CPI MLA

The vigilantes alleged that cows are being slaughtered in the name of festivals such as Eid and Bakrid. “The police and concerned authorities must take action on people indulging in such activities,” they said.

MS Creative School

The vigilantes called upon the Hindu community to act against such incidents and report them to the police

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 25th March 2025 2:14 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button