Cow vigilantes call for action against illegal transportation of cows in Telangana

Hyderabad: A group of cow vigilantes on Tuesday, March 25 called for action against the alleged illegal transportation of calves in Telangana’s Nalgonda.

A few cow vigilantes alleged that calves were being illegaly transported on the pretext of Ramzan. “The cow is a sacred animal for Hindus and we treat the cow as a mother. Muslims are transporting calves for slaughtering,” said a vigilante.

The vigilantes alleged that cows are being slaughtered in the name of festivals such as Eid and Bakrid. “The police and concerned authorities must take action on people indulging in such activities,” they said.

A few cow vigilantes alleged that calves were being illegally transported on the pretext of Ramzan. "The cow is a sacred animal for…

The vigilantes called upon the Hindu community to act against such incidents and report them to the police