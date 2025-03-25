IT employees overworked, exploited, Telangana govt must act: CPI MLA

Hyderabad: CPI Legislative Party Leader Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao expressed deep concerns regarding the current state of the software industry in the Telangana Assembly on Monday, March 24.

He highlighted that once a prestigious career, software jobs now leave employees feeling drained and overworked, with many appearing aged by the time they reach their 50s.

Rao criticized companies for exploiting the youth and called for urgent government intervention. He questioned the number of IT employees in the state and whether existing labour laws are being enforced.

The CPI MLA urged the government to clarify work hours, retirement age, and retirement benefits for these workers. If necessary laws do not exist, he insisted they should be introduced, emphasizing that there must be strict regulations on these companies.

On Industrial zones

He also pointed out that many districts in Telangana are rich in minerals and resources, suggesting that industrial zones should be established accordingly.

For instance, he mentioned the granite and coal resources in Khammam district and proposed converting a mining college into an Earth Sciences University.

Rao advocated for better oversight in education and healthcare by having dedicated IAS officers in each district to ensure the complete implementation of schemes.

He raised concerns about the state government withholding municipal revenues for months, which has resulted in staff going unpaid for several months.