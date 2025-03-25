10,189 IT firms opened shop in Telangana in last 6 yrs, 3368 shut down: Centre

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State (MoS) for Corporate Affairs, Harsh Malhotra, revealed in the Lok Sabha on Monday that Telangana has witnessed the establishment of 10,189 IT companies over the past six years.

However, during the same period, 3,369 companies ceased operations in the state.

Malhotra highlighted that these IT companies collectively contributed to a turnover of Rs 14,865 crores over the last five years.

The state capital, Hyderabad, has been at the forefront of this growth, hosting major global tech giants such as Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and Apple.

The city also boasts significant IT infrastructure in areas like HITEC City, the Financial District, and Kokapet SEZ.

Beyond Hyderabad, Telangana has expanded its IT footprint to Tier-2 cities like Warangal, Khammam, and Karimnagar.

Telangana’s IT sector contributes significantly to India’s software exports and employment. As of FY 2023, it accounted for 31 percent of India’s software exports and employed over 9 lakh people in the IT/ITES sector.