Rs 142.28 cr worth temple development works underway in Telangana: Centre

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Tourism and Culture, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, revealed that development projects worth Rs 142.28 crore under the PRASAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive) scheme are currently underway in Telangana.

These projects focus on enhancing infrastructure and facilities at three prominent spiritual sites, aiming to improve the experience for pilgrims and promote religious tourism in the region.

Jogulamba Temple in Alampur

The first project is centred around the Jogulamba Temple in Alampur, which has been allocated Rs 38.90 crore for its development.

Also Read Telangana utilized Rs 441 cr out of Rs 623 cr under National Clean Air Programme

As of now, 72 percent of the work has been completed, with Rs 33.07 crore already released for this initiative. The temple is a significant pilgrimage site, and the ongoing enhancements are expected to attract more visitors.

Ramappa Temple in Warangal

Next is the Ramappa Temple in Warangal, recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. This project has received Rs 62 crore for infrastructure development, with 37 percent of the work completed to date. So far, Rs 32.73 crore has been disbursed for the project.

The improvements at Ramappa Temple aim to preserve its historical significance while making it more accessible and enjoyable for tourists.

Bhadrachalam Temple

Lastly, the Bhadrachalam Temple, dedicated to Sri Seetha Ramachandraswamy, has been allocated Rs 41.38 crore to enhance amenities for devotees.

Currently, 29 percent of this work is completed, and Rs 8.43 crore has been released thus far. The upgrades are intended to improve the overall experience for worshippers and visitors alike.