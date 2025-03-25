Telangana utilized Rs 441 cr out of Rs 623 cr under National Clean Air Programme

Hyderabad: The Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, Kirti Vardhan Singh, revealed that Telangana has utilized Rs 441 crore out of the Rs 623 crore allocated under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) to improve air quality in three cities.

This information was shared in response to a question raised by Visakhapatnam MP Sri Bharat (TDP) in Parliament.

In terms of city-specific allocations and expenditures, Hyderabad received Rs 614 crore for air quality improvements, with Rs 435 crore (70.84 percent) already spent.

Nalgonda was allocated Rs 5.29 crore, of which Rs 2.76 crore (52.17 percent) has been utilized. Meanwhile, Sangareddy received Rs 3.47 crore, and the entire amount has been fully expended.

The funds are part of a broader initiative to address air pollution in non-attainment cities—those exceeding the permissible limits of air pollution as per the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS).

Also Read No study instituted to assess impact of air pollution on tourism: Govt

Hyderabad, Nalgonda, and Sangareddy have been identified as such cities due to their high levels of particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10).

The Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) has implemented action plans tailored to each city.

For instance, in Hyderabad, studies by IIT Kanpur have identified major pollution sources and recommended mitigation measures.

Despite these efforts, Hyderabad’s pollution levels remain above WHO standards, with PM2.5 exposure contributing to significant health risks, including respiratory illnesses.