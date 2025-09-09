CP Radhakrishnan is India’s new Vice President

The elections concluded at 5 pm with over 98 percent of turnout. Twelve MPs out of 781 did not vote.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 9th September 2025 7:49 pm IST
CP Radhakrishnan is new Vice President of India
CP Radhakrishnan is new Vice President of India

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate CP Radhakrishnan has defeated the Opposition’s B Sudershan Reddy to win the Vice President election.

He has become the 15th Vice President of India, succeeding Jagdeep Dhankhar, who abruptly resigned from the post, prompting the elections.

Counting of votes in the vice presidential election began at 6 PM on Tuesday after over 98 per cent of MPs exercised their franchise in the contest between NDA nominee C P Radhakrishnan and joint opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy.

MS Teachers

Brisk voting was witnessed earlier in the day, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi being the first to cast his ballot. The elections concluded at 5 pm with over 98 percent of turnout. Twelve MPs out of 781 did not vote.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 9th September 2025 7:49 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button