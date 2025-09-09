CP Radhakrishnan is India’s new Vice President

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate CP Radhakrishnan has defeated the Opposition’s B Sudershan Reddy to win the Vice President election.

He has become the 15th Vice President of India, succeeding Jagdeep Dhankhar, who abruptly resigned from the post, prompting the elections.

Counting of votes in the vice presidential election began at 6 PM on Tuesday after over 98 per cent of MPs exercised their franchise in the contest between NDA nominee C P Radhakrishnan and joint opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy.

Brisk voting was witnessed earlier in the day, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi being the first to cast his ballot. The elections concluded at 5 pm with over 98 percent of turnout. Twelve MPs out of 781 did not vote.