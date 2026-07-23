CPI holds rally in Hyderabad over NEET paper leak

Hyderabad: The Communist Party of India (CPI) organised a rally in Hyderabad on Thursday, July 23, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) paper leak.

The rally also condemned the lathi charge on students in Delhi who were protesting over the issue.

Rally held from Liberty to Tank Bund

The protest march was taken out from Liberty Square to the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar statue at Tank Bund under the leadership of the CPI.

The party said the Union Education Minister should take responsibility for the NEET paper leak and resign from his post.

The CPI held a rally from Liberty Square to the Ambedkar statue at Tank Bund, condemning the alleged NEET paper leak and the police lathi-charge on students in Delhi.



Party leaders demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, holding him accountable… pic.twitter.com/7lk3zQohy6 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 23, 2026

Several senior CPI leaders took part in the rally, including CPI National Secretary Palla Venkata Reddy, CPI State Secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao, senior leader Narayana, CPI National Executive Member Pashya Padma, CPI State Assistant Secretary E.T. Narasimha, and Takkalpalli Srinivasa Rao.

Other leaders present included Kalvena Shankar, Bhagas Hemanth Rao, V.S. Bose, MLC Nellikanti Satyam, Palamakula Jangaiah, Bommagani Prabhakar, Dandi Suresh, Andoju Ravindra Chari, Manda Pawan, Tandra Sadanandam, Kalakonda Kantaiah, Anjaiah Naik, Karre Bikshapati, Balaraju, Jyoti, Stalin, Vijayalakshmi Pandit, Mutyala Yadi Reddy, Marupaka Anil, Dharmendra, Ramakrishna, and several other CPI members.

Protest to be held at Dharna Chowk

Meanwhile, the Telangana Women and Transgender Organisations Joint Action Committee (JAC) is gearing up to organise a protest at Dharna Chowk on Thursday in solidarity with the Cockroach Janta Party-led protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi against the NEET paper leak.

The protest is scheduled to be held from 10 am to 4 pm. The organisers have urged people to join the protest and commute to the venue using public transport due to the lack of parking space at Dharna Chowk and Indira Park.