CPI leaders booked for ‘defaming’ Shivaji at Maqdoom Bhavan

Hyderabad: The Narayanguda police registered a case against several leaders of the Communist Party of India (CPI) for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Chatrapathi Shivaji Maharaj, during his birthday celebrations held at Maqdoom Bhavan.

Naam Raam Reddy of the Rashtriya Vanarasena, a Hindu organization, lodged a complaint with the police alleging that during the program held at Maqdoom Bhavan to observe the birthday of Chatrapati Shivaji, “a misleading banner was displayed at the event that belittled and insulted Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.”

Raam Reddy, submitted the photograph of the banner hung at the building during the program.

The police, on the basis of the complaint, booked a case under Sections 353(2) r/w 3(5) of BNS Act against nine leaders of the Communist Party of India (CPI).