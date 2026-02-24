CPI (Maoist) in tatters: Telangana DGP after top Maoists surrender

Hyderabad: After the surrender of top Maoist commander Tippiri Thirupati, alias Devuji, the outlawed outfit is “headless and almost in tatters”, Telangana Director General of Police B Shivadhar Reddy said on Tuesday, February 24.

Speaking to reporters here after the surrender of Devuji, a native of Telangana, and three other senior members of the proscribed organisation before him, Reddy said the Maoist movement, which had gained momentum in Telangana, is “almost at the end of its run” in the state.

When asked who is leading the CPI (Maoist), the DGP said, “Nobody is leading the party; it is almost in tatters. Devuji was expected to become general secretary, but the surrendered Maoists revealed that the central committee meeting could not be held due to heavy repression.”

He added, “Since the meeting could not be held, nobody was chosen as general secretary. As of today, the Maoist party is headless, rudderless, and leaderless.”

It was believed that Devuji had taken over as CPI (Maoist) General Secretary following the killing of Nambala Keshav Rao, alias Basavaraju, by security forces in Chhattisgarh in May 2025, who earlier held the post.

Reacting to a query on when the Maoist movement is expected to end in Telangana, he said 11 cadres from the state still remain underground, including Muppala Laxman Rao, alias Ganapathi.

Apart from Ganapathi, only one or two among the remaining 10 cadres are active, he said.

Reddy said the Telangana Police have already urged all remaining underground CPI (Maoist) cadres to lay down arms and join the mainstream.

“There is nothing left in the CPI (Maoist) party and nothing left in the movement. The movement, which gained momentum in Telangana, is almost at the end of its run. I again appeal to them to come out and surrender,” he reiterated.

When asked about Ganapathi’s expected surrender, the DGP said, according to available information, Ganapathi is not in the forest area and may be somewhere in a town or other location.

He added that Telangana Police are trying to establish contact with people close to Ganapathi and expressed hope that he will also come out and join the mainstream.

On the Centre’s anti-Maoist drive ‘Operation Kagar’, Reddy said that, in Telangana, a “soft” operation has been launched by the state government and the police.

He added that the “soft” approach is yielding better results, with central and state committee members of the Maoists surrendering in large numbers.

Over the past two years, 588 Maoist leaders and cadres at various levels have rejoined normal life through the sustained efforts of Telangana Police, Reddy said earlier.

The DGP further said the surrender of Devuji and other senior Maoist cadres was not achieved in a week or 10 days, as the police had been pursuing leads and establishing contact for more than a year.

“Naturally, they have their own apprehensions and inhibitions. We had to break those apprehensions and make them understand that the government is not as bad as they think. That’s how they came out,” Reddy said.

Asked about speculations of Maoists regrouping in Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, the Telangana police chief said there is no regrouping to the best of his knowledge; the cadres may be moving from one area to another to escape police combing operations.

The DGP reiterated the appeal of Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to all remaining underground CPI (Maoist) cadres, particularly the 11 from Telangana, to renounce violence, return to their native villages and towns, reunite with their families, and contribute constructively to the state’s development.

Devuji and another Central Committee member (CCM), Malla Raji Reddy, who also surrendered, are carrying cash rewards of Rs 25 lakh each.

Telangana State Committee members—Bade Chokka Rao and Nune Narsimha Reddy—who joined the mainstream are carrying cash rewards of Rs 20 lakh each.

The total eligible reward of Rs 90 lakh was disbursed to them under the State and Centre’s Relief and Rehabilitation Policy through demand drafts or cheques, a police release said.

Bandi Sanjay hails ‘Maoist-Mukt Bharat’

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar also hailed the surrender of senior Maoist leaders and commended the Telangana Police for dismantling the CPI (Maoist).

Speaking on the occasion, he said the mission of a ‘Maoist-Mukt Bharat’ is progressing with clarity and resolve under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Noting that some time remains to achieve the national goal of a “Maoist-free India”, he urged all Maoists still underground to surrender and return to the mainstream. “Otherwise, strict action will follow,” he warned.

He added, “It is encouraging that senior Maoist leaders Devuji, Malla Raji Reddy, Damodar, and Narsimhareddy have realised that violence achieves nothing and have surrendered before the police. Choosing the democratic path is the right step,” in a post on ‘X’.

Kumar said decades of violence through Maoism brought “only loss and suffering, achieving nothing meaningful for the people.”

In contrast, he added, “PM Modi’s development and welfare agenda has consistently delivered roads, schools, healthcare, livelihoods, and dignity.”

“In my home state of Telangana, I congratulate the police for their dedicated efforts to eliminate the Maoist party ahead of the March 2026 deadline through the successful execution of ‘Operation Kagar’,” he said.

He specifically praised Telangana DGP B Shivadhar Reddy and state SIB IG Sumathi for their commendable role in making the operation a success.

