CPI opens to work with Congress for Telangana polls, demands three seats

Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui|   Updated: 28th August 2023 1:13 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Communist Party of India (CPI) in Telangana has expressed its willingness to find common ground with the Congress party for the upcoming assembly elections. However, the CPI has put forth a condition – it is requesting the Congress to allocate it three assembly constituencies for contesting.

In the ongoing efforts for reconciliation and political collaboration, the Congress party has initiated discussions with both the CPI and the CPM. The state secretary of CPI, K Sambashiva Rao, has conveyed the party’s desire to contest from three specific assembly constituencies.

The constituencies that the CPI is aspiring to contest from are Belampally, Husnabad, and Kottagudam. Additionally, the party is keen on competing from Munugode as well. As part of its proposal, the CPI has expressed its expectation for the Congress to reserve at least three seats for them in the upcoming assembly elections.

This move is seen as a response to the unilateral announcement of candidates made by the BRS in 115 out of the total 119 constituencies in the state. The CPI and CPM have raised concerns about BRS’s unilateral candidate declaration, terming it a breach of trust and an act of deception.

Both the CPI and CPM had previously supported BRS during the Munugode by-election, fostering hopes for a possible alliance in the upcoming assembly elections. However, the latest actions by BRS have seemingly strained the alliance prospects.

In an attempt to find common ground and maintain a united front against opposing parties, BRS has reportedly extended an offer to allocate only one seat to the Communist parties in the assembly elections.

As political discussions and negotiations continue to unfold, the landscape of alliances and candidacies in the upcoming assembly elections in Telangana remains dynamic and subject to ongoing developments.

