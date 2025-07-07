CPI(M) launches ’30-mins digital protest’ to support Palestine

Thiruvananthapuram: In a show of solidarity with the people of Palestine, the CPI(M) has called for a week-long ‘Digital Protest’ against Israel’s actions in Gaza.

CPI(M) General Secretary M.A. Baby urged the public to participate by switching off their mobile phones and computers daily from 9 pm to 9:30 pm for one week, starting tonight.

“This is a peaceful digital fast. No social media, no messages, no online activity,” Baby said. “We want to show that ordinary citizens can raise their voice against the genocide in Gaza.”

He referred to a recent report by Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur on Palestine, which accused major tech companies like Microsoft, Google, Amazon, and IBM of profiting from the ongoing violence. “That makes this digital protest even more significant,” he said.

Describing the action as a modern form of satyagraha, Baby emphasized that the initiative considers the power and reality of today’s digital age. The protest is being officially endorsed by the CPI(M).

He also criticised the United States for not doing enough to stop the violence in Gaza. “The U.S. continues to back Israel, while innocent civilians, mostly children and women, are being killed,” he added.

Meanwhile, the #SilenceForGaza campaign is gaining traction on social media platforms as more users pledge to join the digital blackout in support of Palestine.