CPM urges KCR to pay CCS, PF arrears to TSRTC staff

CPM party State secretary urged CM to take steps for preventing harassment of employees of the corporation by the management

Published: 24th October 2022 7:35 am IST
CPM worker
Hyderabad: CPM party State secretary Tammineni Veerabadhram on Sunday wrote a letter to chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao and urged him to take steps for the release of the pending arrears of CCS and EPFO immediately to the TSRTC employees.

In his letter, he also urged the CM to take steps for preventing the harassment of the employees of the corporation by the management besides taking steps for the lifting of restrictions on workers’ unions. Veerabhadram told the CM that he had submitted a representation to KCR on September 3 highlighting the problems faced by the corporation workers with a plea to solve them immediately.

He said the state government came forward to solve the problems of the workers in response to his representation and added that a discussion was held on September 23 on the issue. He said the corporation had announced to pay two pending DAs along with the salary of the ongoing month out of the total five DAs.

He said he was happy to note that the corporation had decided to pay the salary to the workers for the period of Sakala Janula Samme and provision of terminal benefits to all those, who retire from the corporation on their superannuation. He also expressed his happiness over writing a letter to the Election Commission seeking its permission to implement the recommendations of one of the two PRCs and urged the CM to implement the PRC in the corporation as soon as possible.

Source: NSS

