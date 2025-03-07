Crackdown on restaurants misusing Santosh Dhaba name

A warrant was issued to seize all materials bearing the trademark, including hoardings, letterheads, visiting cards, and advertisements.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th March 2025 8:56 pm IST
Santosh Dhaba in Hyderabad
Crackdown on restaurants unlawfully using Santosh Dhaba name

Hyderabad: Santosh Dhaba exclusive, represented by partner Manoj Kumar Sankhla from Hanuman Tekdi, has won legal cases against various dhabas using the trademark ‘Santhosh.’

Following this, the court issued an execution order against Hitex Santosh Family Dhaba, owned by Dhiraj Solanki and located near SLN Terminus, Gachibowli, directing the removal of ‘Santhosh’ from its signage.

Additionally, a warrant was issued to seize all materials bearing the trademark, including hoardings, letterheads, visiting cards, and advertisements.

On March 6, Manoj Kumar Sankhla enforced the order by seizing the signage and other trademarked materials from Hyderabad’s Hitex Santosh Family Dhaba, Gachibowli.

About the Santosh Dhaba in Hyderabad

Santosh Dhaba is a well-known vegetarian restaurant chain, famous for its rich North Indian cuisine, especially paneer dishes, buttery naans, and flavorful curries. Over the years, it has gained popularity for serving generous portions at affordable prices, attracting families and food lovers alike.

