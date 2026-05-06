Hyderabad: A R Rahman and Hans Zimmer coming together for Ramayana was one of the biggest highlights for movie lovers. Fans expected a magical musical experience from the two global music legends. However, new rumours about the film’s music have now become a hot topic online.

The makers of Ramayana have already released two video assets from the film, including the announcement video and the first look teaser featuring Ranbir Kapoor. Many viewers praised the background score and overall sound design in both videos.

However, several people on social media felt that Hans Zimmer’s style was more dominant in the teaser music. Reports now claim that the makers are giving more importance to Zimmer’s compositions after receiving positive feedback from audiences.

Is A R Rahman Unhappy With The Changes?

According to online discussions, a major portion of A. R. Rahman’s original compositions may have been reworked or replaced. Some reports suggest that only selected portions of Rahman’s music could remain in the final version of the film.

There are also rumours that Rahman is unhappy with these creative changes and may stay away from promotional events connected to the movie. However, there has been no official confirmation from the makers or the music team so far.

The rumours have triggered mixed reactions among fans and music lovers. Many people believe that reducing A R Rahman’s work would be disappointing because of his legendary contribution to Indian cinema music.

At the same time, another section of fans feels that the makers are simply trying to deliver the best cinematic experience possible for such a massive project. Big-budget films often go through several creative changes before release.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Yash as Ravana.

The ambitious two-part film is expected to release during Diwali 2026, and expectations around the project continue to grow every day.