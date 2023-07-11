Crazy updates on RRR 2: SS Rajamouli OUT? Check lead actors

Mumbai: SS Rajamouli has been churning out hit after hit. His directorial ventures Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and RRR garnered massive global attention. RRR’s song Naatu Naatu, the Academy Award winner for Best Original Song further added a jewel to the crown.

The rumors surrounding the second installment of the Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer have now been confirmed. SS Rajamouli’s father Vijayendra Prasad recently in an interview with a Telugu channel confirmed that the film will be produced and will also mark the return of the main leads. The screenwriter also made the revelation that Rajamouli might or might not join the crew as a director, but will for sure take up a supervisory role.

He said, ”We are planning to make a sequel to Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s film RRR. This movie will feature both stars and be made to Hollywood standards. A Hollywood producer is likely to be roped in for this film. The movie will be directed by SS Rajamouli or someone under his supervision.”

Prasad also said that the sequel might not be connected to the first film of the franchise and will likely be based on some other pre-independence era story.

The fans will have to wait for a long time for the project to be released as the screenwriter said that the production will not begin until and unless Rajamouli finishes his upcoming project with actor Mahesh Babu and his dream project, Mahabharata.

The first installment of the film was a blockbuster hit. Apart from the lead actors the film also featured Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn as well as actress Shriya Saran. The film broke box office records in India and collected Rs 1,300 crore worldwide.