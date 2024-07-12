Crazy viral: SRK, Aamir serve food to guests at Ambanis wedding

Mumbai: On July 12, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will tie the knot in what promises to be one of the most extravagant weddings of 2024. The Ambani and Merchant families are hosting a series of pre-wedding festivities filled with joy and enthusiasm. This grand celebration brings to mind another magnificent wedding from the Ambani family — the union of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding, held on December 12 in Mumbai, was a star-studded affair that captured the public’s imagination. Photos from the event quickly went viral on social media, showcasing a dazzling array of Bollywood celebrities in attendance. Among them were Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, and even a seven-year-old Aaradhya Bachchan. What stood out was not just their presence but their active participation in serving dinner to the guests, a gesture that left many intrigued.

Mr Amitabh Bachchan serving food at Ambani wedding. Seriously 🙄😶 pic.twitter.com/kCooleQfyo — Gargi Rawat (@GargiRawat) December 14, 2018

The reason behind this unique tradition was clarified by Abhishek Bachchan in a Twitter chat with fans. When a curious fan asked, “Why were Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan serving food at the Ambani wedding?” Abhishek responded by explaining the custom known as “sajjan ghot.” He said, “It is a tradition called “sajjan ghot”. The brides family feeds the grooms family.”

It is a tradition called "sajjan ghot". The brides family feeds the grooms family. — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) December 16, 2018

This gesture of serving food, steeped in cultural significance, highlights the blend of modern grandeur and traditional values that characterize such high-profile Indian weddings. As Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant prepare for their special day, the excitement and anticipation are palpable. Their wedding is expected to be a similar blend of lavish and traditional, celebrating not just the union of two individuals but also the rich cultural heritage they represent.