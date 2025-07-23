Create health awareness to curb future medical expenses: Andhra CM

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday warned that future healthcare expenses could become an exorbitant financial burden, and directed officials to raise awareness about the importance of health.

Reviewing the Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department, Naidu said people must also be educated on the dietary changes needed to lead healthier lives.

“As there is the danger of future healthcare expenses becoming exorbitant financial burdens, there is a need to undertake widespread awareness campaigns on health to address them,” said Naidu.

Highlighting the potential link between “poor dietary habits and diseases like cancer”, the chief minister stressed the need to promote pesticide-free, organic food, and asked officials to educate the public accordingly.

According to Naidu, there is a need to raise awareness among people on protecting their health to reduce healthcare expenditure.

Likewise, he directed officials to create an action plan to prevent illnesses, in addition to providing better healthcare services.

Naidu also instructed officials to prepare the action plan after taking people’s food habits into account, while also encouraging the consumption of organic food.

Further, the CM directed officials to revive the ‘Yogadhyana Parishad’, along with creating a society for this purpose.

In addition to promoting yoga widely among the masses, Naidu directed officials to strengthen traditional healthcare systems such as naturopathy, homeopathy, Ayurveda, and Unani.

Naidu claimed that C-section (caesarean) deliveries are “increasing even when not medically necessary”, and added that “practising yoga could help avoid surgery and promote normal deliveries.”

Also, he instructed officials to make yoga and meditation a part of everyone’s daily life, among other directives.