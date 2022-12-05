Crematorium for Hindus, Muslims and Christians comes up at LB Nagar

Hyderabad: A unique Crematorium facility built by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) on a 6.5-acre land, for Hindus, Muslims and Christians will be inaugurated by KTR, in Fathullaguda in LB Nagar, by KT Rama Rao, on Tuesday.

This unique initiative, established at Thatullaguda in the city, has been undertaken as a part of environmental conservation measures



Out of the multiple development works worth Rs 50 crores, which will be inaugurated by minister KTR on November 6 in the LB Nagar zone, the crematorium service is one built at a cost of Rs 16.25 crores by HMDA.



The Hindu, Muslim, and Christian modern crematoriums built adjacent to each other will facilitate multiple religions to perform the last rites of their departed free of hassle.

Built on 6 1/2 acres of construction wasteland belonging to GHMC, this modern facility allocated 2 acres of its land assigned for Qabrastan (for Muslims), 2 acres for a Christian Cemetery and 2 1/2 acres for Mukti ghat (for Hindus).



This all-in-one crematorium also includes prayer halls, separate bathrooms, a greenhouse, a special room for performing extra rites (10th day), a power supply with 140 kilowatt capacity solar power, and a special sewage plant.



Equipped with technology, the place facilitates live streaming of the ongoing rituals for those in other countries to see the cremation of their relatives virtually.



The crematorium complex has a ‘zero pollution’ concept in addition to electrical furnaces so as to reduce pollution.



Landscapes for greenery and a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) of 50 KLD capacity have also been planted at the crematorium.

The water will be recycled and used to maintain greenery while music bands will not be allowed inside the facility to prevent noise pollution.