Cricket: Devious plans afoot to erase legacy of former India captain MAK Pataudi

In a shocking move, the BCCI and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) are planning to pull out the prestigious Pataudi trophy, which was until now awarded to the winner of every Test series between India and England.

It was first awarded in 2007 to commemorate 75 years of Test matches between the two sides. But now, for unexplained reasons, the trophy is likely to be retired and will no longer be awarded.

The move seems to have been made at the behest of the BCCI.

Surprisingly, the ECB has agreed to the move without any protest. MAK Pataudi studied in England, was appointed captain of Oxford University as well as Sussex County. Surely the ECB should have had respect for a player who held such important positions in their cricket setup.

After the ongoing IPL tournament comes to an end, India will tour England for a series of five Test matches starting from the third week of June. But the winning team may not be awarded the prized trophy. The ruling family of Pataudi has provided India with two captains. The senior Nawab of Pataudi, namely Iftikhar Ali Khan, and his son Mansur Ali Khan. But now an attempt is being made to erase their legacy.

Sharmila confirms the plan

Actress Sharmila Tagore, who was married to Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, has laid the blame squarely on the BCCI and said that the BCCI does not want to remember the legacy of Pataudi. The move has hurt the well-known former actress. She voiced her sorrows in an interview with the media. “The ECB has informed my son Saif that the trophy will be retired,” she confirmed.

If the BCCI does not want to uphold the memory of a captain who was famously nicknamed Tiger Pataudi, it will be a sad day for Indian cricket. It was the leadership of Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi that pulled the Indian team out of a slump and gave the players a newfound confidence.

Famous players groomed by Pataudi

Several of India’s legendary players owe their successful careers to Pataudi’s captaincy. They include Bishan Singh Bedi, Erapalli Prasanna, and Gundappa Vishwanath. The latter, in his autobiography titled Wrist Assured, has described in detail how Captain Pataudi gave him the confidence to score a century on his debut against the touring Aussies in 1969. On many occasions, Bishan Bedi has hailed Pataudi as the man responsible for reviving Indian cricket in the 1960s.

In 1967, Pataudi gave a display of fighting spirit and courage at the Melbourne Cricket Ground that was called the bravest show by any Indian cricketer in history. Although Australia won the match, a gravely injured Pataudi was hailed for his extraordinary heroism after he thrashed Australia’s top fast bowlers throughout the match in an injured condition.

Praised by Chappell and Fingleton

Australian Ian Chappell, who played in that match, later said: “A man with one good eye, standing on one leg, fought against us alone. I still can’t believe it. It was the most remarkable display of fighting spirit that I had ever seen.”

Another former Australian legend, Jack Fingleton, praising Pataudi’s effort, wrote: “Pataudi entered the ground looking like a tragic figure, dragging his injured leg. But, when he began batting, there came into the Indian innings great character and respectability. He played a glorious knock, taking the Australian bowling by the scruff of the neck. He showed all of us what could be accomplished by courage and determination.” Coming from the famous Jack Fingleton, a teammate of Sir Don Bradman, it was indeed a noteworthy tribute to the Indian captain.

Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi died in New Delhi in 2011 after battling a lung infection. In his career, he played 46 Tests and scored 2,793 runs with an unbeaten 203 being his highest score. If this great leader’s memory is not protected and the trophy that stands in his name is discontinued, then it will be a very heartbreaking development for Indian cricket. To keep the spirit of cricket alive, the BCCI must immediately drop any idea of retiring the Pataudi trophy.