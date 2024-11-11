Cricket: Girl from Telugu family creates history in women’s world in the USA

Chetna Reddy Pagydyala, 16-year-old lass born in Mission Viejo, Saddleback valley, in California, recently created history in the records of women’s cricket in the USA. The left-handed batter slammed 136 not out off 152 balls on her ODI debut to help USA Women to a seven-wicket win over Zimbabwe while chasing a target of 247.

Watchers were reminded of another Indian star that made his debut at the age of 16 many years ago, namely Sachin Tendulkar.

The USA reached victory with 5.4 overs to spare in the 5th and final ODI against Zimbabwe. Chetna opened the batting and cracked 18 fours in her blazing knock that left the rival bowlers running for cover and the experts awe-struck by her expertise and dominance.

One of the best in the USA

Chetna stamped her class as one of the best players in the country even before she turned 15. In the ODIs against Zimbabwe, Chetna was in the team list in all the matches but kept in reserve. When she was allowed to play a role, she banged her way to glory in a very emphatic manner. Chetna is the second youngest to score a century on debut in a women’s ODI after Amy Hunter of Ireland who achieved the rare milestone on her 16th birthday.

Dominated by Telugu girls

The unusual aspect of women’s cricket in the USA is that it is dominated by Telugu girls. In 2022, the USA T20 women’s team had six girls from Telugu families. It seems like the finer nuances of cricket are easily grasped by children with Indian roots and they master the techniques of batting and bowling very quickly. They are sometimes referred to in the US sports media as “Curry Cricketers.”

Huge influx after IT boom

The 1990s and the early 21st century saw a huge number of Telugu speaking software experts flocking to the USA. The Telugu made their mark not just in the Silicon Valley but in many other fields. Their children grew up in the USA and now, like their parents, are making a big impact in different fields including sports.

Even now, the two states of Telangana and Andhra send the highest number of students to the USA. It has become a tradition among well educated families to send at least one child to the USA for studies. These boys and girls often try to settle down there and the effects of this social practice can be seen in many areas.

Decades ago the parents of these cricket playing girls migrated to the USA seeking better job opportunities and a finer lifestyle. But the quest for these girls who were born in the USA is different. They want to take cricket to new heights in a land that is not well known in the sport. With the determination and skills that they have shown so far, they seem to have a great chance in achieving their goal in the near future.

Chetna Reddy’s parents are Venkat and Pushpa Pagydyala from Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh.