Cricket: New look Indian team ready to tame English lions in their own den

India’s Test cricket is about to enter a bold new era. After many years there is no Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli or Mohammed Shami in the lineup. The BCCI selectors led by Ajit Agarkar have picked a team that has a blend of seasoned fighters and plenty of young talent. The old stars have gone and the new players must fill the gap. It is hoped that this team of 2025 will form the nucleus of a squad that will reach great heights in the future.

Why were the Big Three dropped?



During a press conference, Agarkar revealed that Kohli contacted the BCCI in April and said that he had made up his mind to retire from Tests. Agarkar elaborated: “Both Virat and Rohit have left a great legacy. I’ve had conversations with both of them over the last couple of months. Kohli gave 200 percent into every ball that he played. But now he felt that he could no longer keep up the standard that he set for himself and it was time to go.”

During the last Border-Gavaskar series, Rohit Sharma was almost a passenger. He made just 31 runs from five Tests at an average of 6.2. On his own, he decided to stand down from the fifth and final Test. Said Agarkar: “You’ve got to respect the players’ wishes. They’ve earned that respect. They’re true to themselves and do not want to be a burden on the team.”

As for Mohammed Shami, his exclusion from India’s Test squad was due to his physical problems. Agarkar cited Shami’s ongoing fitness issues and inability to handle the workload required for Test matches as the primary reasons for leaving him out of the team. The selectors opted for younger bowlers who would be able to handle the load.

Tasks for Gill



The new captain, Shubman Gill, is now only 25 years old. He will have to take on immense responsibility during a tough tour of England. Captaincy is a prickly crown that is sometimes difficult to wear. Some great players including Sachin Tendulkar realised that and were glad to hand over the captaincy to another player.

Gill’s task will be to remain unflappable and calm even under great pressure. It is not just the opposing team but even the English media that is known for making life difficult for rival captains. He must handle all these problems and at the same time his own form should not slide. India’s reputation is riding on his young shoulders.

Expected choice



Rishabh Pant as vice-captain was also an expected choice. Pant as the wicket-keeper gets to have a close look at the pitch conditions and spot the changes as soon as they begin to happen. He is the player who is in an ideal position to advise his captain. He did not do well in the IPL but there’s a world of difference between white ball games and Test cricket. With 43 Tests and six centuries in his record, Pant has the right experience and expertise to do the job he needs to do.



The selectors have named a jumbo squad this time. There are no less than 18 players in the side whereas earlier there used to be 15 or so. There are batters who have the ability to demolish the bowling. They are Gill, Jaiswal, Pant, Rahul, Sai Sudarshan, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel and Abhimanyu Easwaran.

Welcome development



The return of Karun Nair is a welcome development. In 2014 he was a member of the Karnataka side that won the Ranji trophy. He began playing for India in 2016 and played six Test matches averaging an impressive 62.33. His highest was a massive knock of 303. But soon, for inexplicable reasons, he was sidelined and India forgot about this talented youngster. Now he is back and full of determination to cement his place in the team.

Sai Sudarshan is an exciting new prospect. He is leading the run scorers in the current IPL but Agarkar clarified that his selection was not made based on his IPL performance but his overall scores and temperament to fight against the odds. The 6-foot-tall Sai comes from a sporting family. His father R. Bharadwaj was an athlete who represented India in the South Asian Games and his mother Usha was a volleyball player.

Sai Sudarshan’s achievements



Sai Sudarshan has played 3 ODI matches against South Africa in 2023 and scored 127 runs including 2 fifties with an average of 63.5. Although he will be playing his first Test series in England, he has had experience of playing in English conditions. He played county cricket for eventual county champions Surrey with a top score of 73, struck three one-day centuries in the span of seven innings, and earned an ODI debut at the end of the year in South Africa, where he scored 55, 62 and 10 while opening the batting.

Good opportunity for Siraj



For Mohammed Siraj, it will be a crucial tour. At the moment, his place in the Indian team is not very secure. Before the team was announced, there was some talk that he may not be included for the England tour. But perhaps the selectors decided to give him one more chance because of his experience and skills.

It is learned that Jasprit Bumrah may not play in all the matches due to his fragile back. So Siraj along with Prasiddh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Arshdeep Singh, and Akash Deep will have to take on the workload in fast bowling. The pitches and weather conditions in England may suit Siraj’s style of bowling and it will be a good opportunity for the fast bowler from Hyderabad to once again confirm his place as one of India’s frontline bowlers.