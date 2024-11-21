Cricket: Siraj is on the warpath again in Australia; fast pitches will suit his style

Mohammed Siraj’s track record in Australia has been worthy of emulation. The fast and bouncy tracks suit his style and approach very well. In 2021, he had snapped up 13 wickets at an average of 29.53 and an economy rate of 2.85. He was India’s top wicket-taker and proved to be a potent force in the pace attack. This time too he is very likely to perform well and the Indian team management would do well to include him in the playing eleven for all the Tests.

But what was even more important than mere statistics was the fact that he showed a fearless approach and refused to be cowed down by the reputation of the Australian batsmen. He consistently bowled with good pace and aggression on what was his first tour of Australia. His astounding five-wicket haul in the Brisbane Test match gave India a fighting chance to ensure a series win.

After that series, V V S Laxman while speaking to this correspondent, had analysed Siraj’s strengths and said that Siraj is a very proficient bowler.

“For any fast bowler, there are two very important requirements. Firstly, he must have the ability to swing the ball deceptively. Siraj has this ability in abundance. Secondly, a fast bowler has to be able to bowl long spells. This ability too, Siraj has in him. He has tremendous stamina. He can come back for his third spell and bowl with just as much venom as he did in his first two spells,” said Laxman.

Siraj is now more experienced



Since then, Siraj has gained even more experience and developed a few more tricks. Among the Indian bowlers, he is noted for his resilience. His ability to maintain his speed, bounce, and movement over a long period is what makes Siraj such a dangerous bowler. There is no time for the batsmen to relax. Siraj keeps hammering away at them.

According to some reports emerging from the Indian team’s practice sessions in Australia, Harshit Rana’s claims are gaining strength for inclusion in the side to partner Jasprit Bumrah and perhaps Akashdeep. But it must be remembered that it is Siraj who has the best ability to pose problems for left-handed batsmen. Australia’s key batsmen such as Usman Khwaja, Travis Head, and Alex Carey are left-handed.

Best suited



So it is Siraj who seems best suited for Australian conditions. He knows what to expect from the opponents and the pitches. Moreover, he has succeeded earlier. He will likely reap a rich haul of wickets if given the chance. All cricket lovers in Hyderabad will undoubtedly hope that Siraj takes the new ball in his hands and shoots down the Aussie batsmen as he had done before.

Happy hunting to Siraj!