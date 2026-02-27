Cricketer Rinku Singh’s father dies after prolonged illness

Battling advanced liver cancer, Khanchand Singh breathed his last in Greater Noida; funeral to be held in Aligarh.

Press Trust of India |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 27th February 2026 10:07 am IST|   Updated: 27th February 2026 11:29 am IST
Aligarh: Indian cricketer Rinku Singh’s father, Khanchand Singh, passed away at a hospital in Greater Noida early Friday after a prolonged illness, family sources and hospital officials said.

Dr. Sunil Kumar, spokesperson of Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida, where the cricketer’s father was admitted, said Khanchand Singh was battling advanced-stage liver cancer.

“His condition had deteriorated significantly in recent days, following which he had been admitted to the hospital on February 21. He was placed on ventilator support and breathed his last early this morning,” Kumar said.

Former coach of Rinku, Masood Amini, told PTI Videos in Aligarh that the cricketer’s father had been battling liver cancer.

“Rinku’s father has passed away. He was suffering from liver cancer. For the last three to four days, he was on ventilator support. This morning we received the news of his demise,” Amini said.

Rinku had returned home midway

Part of India’s T20 World Cup squad, Rinku had returned home midway through the tournament to meet his ailing father in Noida. He rejoined the team ahead of the match against Zimbabwe on February 26.

Though he did not feature in the playing XI, he was seen with the squad during the match, which India won convincingly.

The family said Khanchand Singh’s last rites will be performed in Aligarh, and Rinku will attend the funeral expected later in the day.

Rinku Singh credits much of his success to his father

The 28-year-old cricketer, a resident of Aligarh district in Uttar Pradesh, credits much of his success to his father. Khanchand Singh, who worked in gas cylinder distribution in Aligarh, supported his son’s dream of becoming a cricketer despite facing financial hardships.

Rinku is engaged to Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj, and his father, despite battling a liver issue, had attended his son’s engagement ceremony at a Lucknow hotel in June 2025.

