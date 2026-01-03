Cricketer Washington Sundar refuses selfie, divides the internet

Indian cricketer Washington Sundar divided the internet after his seemingly small action of refusing a photo with eager fans sparked online debate over his “attitude.”

A viral video of Sundar shows him walking by when some wayward fans, including a teenager, approach him for a selfie. However, the 58-time T20I player immediately looked frustrated and turned his back.

The video garnered thousands of views in a day with comments like, “Washington Sundar looks like a proper gentleman, but his attitude is on another level — even more than big names like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Hardik Pandya.”

The incident led to a debate, with some backing his behaviour and others slamming it as a “typical attitude” that cricket players exude.

Indian cricketer Washington Sundar divided the internet after his seemingly small action of refusing a photo with an eager fan sparked online debate over celebrity 'attitude.'



A viral video of Sundar shows him walking by when some wayward fans, including a teenager, approach him… pic.twitter.com/ojykep2PQA — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) January 3, 2026

One user commented, “This is after doing what exactly for the Indian cricket team?” Others called for a more polite attitude, “Thoda jayada ho gaya, isko polite rahna chahiye (This is a bit much, he should have been polite).”

Several noted that it could be a reaction to being uncomfortable, as the fans had invaded his privacy. “Privacy is also important for everyone, but we Indians always blame celebrities,” a comment read.

Another user defended Sundar, saying, “That is an invasion of personal space. He is a human. We need to learn that celebrities are not another species.”

Sundar selected for 2026 World Cup

Born in Chennai, Washington Sundar, 26, has played 17 Test matches, 28 One Day Internationals (ODI), and 58 T20Is for India. He has also been selected for the T20 World Cup 2026, which raised questions for some, with former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer expressing surprise at the decision.

“Why not (Yashavi) Jaiswal and Jitesh (Sharma)? I would have them in place of Ishan (Kishan) and Washi (Sundar). Axar is VC, so he’s sure to play, and you can’t play Washi ahead of Varun and Kuldeep. Jitesh hasn’t done anything wrong to be dropped, and Yashasvi-don’t need any explaining why he shouldn’t be there in the first place,” Jaffer said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, India’s squad for T20 World Cup 2026 and New Zealand T20I series includes: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (vice-captain), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar and Ishan Kishan.