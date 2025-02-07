Cricketers welcome BCCI dictat; Bobby Rao says it will improve Indian cricket 

The BCCI dictat to all Test and international cricketers to take part in domestic Ranji trophy matches whenever they are not on national duty was widely welcomed by several leading names in Indian cricket.

Sunil Gavaskar welcomed the move and said that it should be a regular practice henceforth. Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj stated that every player should represent their state in domestic cricket when the schedule allows for it.

The speedster’s comments came after he stepped onto the field for Hyderabad in the Ranji Trophy tie against Vidarbha. This was the first time in five years that he played for his home state in a red-ball competition.

Ravichandran Ashwin also expressed his views about the move and said that it would definitely have a beneficial effect on the game.

Congratulated Siasat.com

Speaking to Siasat.com, former Test cricketer and captain of Hyderabad, M V Narasimha Rao (Bobby Rao), congratulated this publication for being among the first to raise the issue in a report based on comments he made many months ago. “You guys deserve a pat on the back for bringing up this matter in the media,” he said.

“Playing for your home state should be the top priority for every Indian cricketer. After all, it is your state that makes you whatever you are and every player must remember that. I used to always put the interests of Hyderabad first and foremost when I was a player. Even now, I am grateful to Hyderabad for making me a successful cricketer,” he explained.

Making a difference

“The presence of the Test cricketers made a big difference and motivated other players. For example, the Railways player Himanshu Sangwan who clean bowled Virat Kohli with an inswinger will remember this feat forever. It will be a landmark in his cricket career and he will probably tell this story to his children. His family and friends will be proud of him,” said Rao.

“The same goes for Jammu & Kashmir bowler Umar Nazir Mir who dismissed Rohit Sharma cheaply and enabled his state to defeat Mumbai. If international stars like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and others play often in the Ranji trophy championship, many young players will try hard to get their wickets. They will try to raise their game to the level of these legends. It will benefit Indian cricket as a whole,” said Rao.

Hyderabad used to be home of talent

“In the past, Hyderabad used to be the home of an impressive array of gifted players. When I led Hyderabad to victory in the Ranji trophy in 1986 there were excellent players who did consistently well. The association should have taken the right steps to maintain that dominance and the confident spirit. Unfortunately that was not done and we lost the opportunity which had opened up,” said Rao.

“Even now we have some wonderful players. The success achieved by Mohammed Siraj and Tilak Varma are indications that there is no shortage of merit in Hyderabad cricket. But we need to channelise it in the right direction. We need to push our players and support them in the BCCI administration selection process. If we do these things in the right manner, then I do believe very strongly that more players from Hyderabad will don the Indian colours and bring honour to the country,” concluded Rao.