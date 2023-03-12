Criminals behaving like ‘Satyagrahis’, BJP’s Tarun Chugh attacks Kavitha

Hyderabad: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Sunday said ‘Aparadhis’ behave like ‘Satyagrahis’, taking an indirect dig to BRS MLC K Kavitha’s hunger strike regarding the women’s reservation bill on Friday.

In a statement, Chug said that Kavitha should cooperate with the Enforcement Directorate.

“It is wiser for Kavita to face the ED like any other accused and answer the questions. I appeal to the chief minister of Telangana K Chandrashekar Rao to refrain from orchestrating cheap polemics from the portals of Pragati Bhavan,” Chug said in a statement released on Sunday.

K Kavitha has been named as one of the accused in the Delhi liquor policy scam. She was questioned by the ED for nearly nine hours on Saturday in the national capital.

Chug said that the BRS leaders trooped into New Delhi as though the heavens had fallen. “Manish Sisodia holds rallies before going to ED, and Kavita is flanked by its top leaders,” he added.

Launching an attack on CM KCR and his family. Chug said that they looted Telangana during the last nine years. “As though that loot is not enough, the money-thirsty family descended on New Delhi to join the loot in connivance with Aam Aadmi Party leaders.”