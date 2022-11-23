Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi’s fee per Instagram post

Hyderabad: One of the top football players in the world, Cristiano Ronaldo, who is making headlines for quitting Manchester United, has now achieved a new milestone on social media. He became the world’s first celebrity to clock 500M followers on Instagram. As of now, his follower count is 502M and counting. But do you know how much he charges for each Instagram post?

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Instagram Fees

Considering his massive fan following, Cristiano Ronaldo charges around $2.8M that’s approximately Rs. 19cr. The footballer also endorses several top brands on his social media. His net worth is estimated to be around $1 Billion, according to reports.

When it comes to being rich Lionel Messi is not behind. Messi also is among the richest athletes in the world. He enjoys a fan following of 377M on his Instagram.

Lionel Messi’s Instagram Fees

Leo Messi charges $1.7M which is approximately Rs 14cr. His net worth is more than $620M, reportedly.

Both football players have seen an increase in their follower count amid the ongoing FIFA world cup 2022 which is taking place in Qatar. Their recent picture featuring both the players — Messi and Ronaldo together for brand promotion is going crazy viral on the internet.