Cristiano Ronaldo to play for Saudi’s Al-Nassr club from Jan 1

Star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is set to play for Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr from January 1 2023. The former Manchester United striker is currently in Qatar for the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

The Portuguese captain is likely to sign a $500 million deal for 2.5 years with the Riyadh-based club. During his stint with the Al-Nassr, Ronaldo will receive 200 million Euros per season. The deal offered by the club is more than any other football club in Europe.

The deal might just make the 37-year-old the highest-paid athlete in the world, reported Spanish sports website Marca. Last year, the Portuguese star had declined a multi-million dollar deal with Saudi Arabia to be the face of the kingdom’s tourism industry.

Sports and entertainment have formed part of the kingdom’s Vision 2030 strategy to diversify the economy and improve its international reputation.

It is to be noted that Ronaldo parted ways with the English football club Manchester United in November. Portugal will face Switzerland in the round of 16 in the ongoing tournament on Tuesday. In November, Ronaldo also became the first male footballer to score in five different World Cups.