Cross-voting row: BJP suspends Metpally councillor; cadres attack leader

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday suspended its 18th ward councillor, Cherlapalli Meena and her husband, Cherlapalli Sukhender Goud, from the party for six years for allegedly violating party rules and engaging in cross-voting during the Metpally Municipal chairman election.

In a letter issued by state disciplinary committee convenor Ravinder Vishwanath, the party said the duo was being suspended with immediate effect for working against the party’s interests in the municipal chairman election.

BJP cadres attack district president

The suspension came amid high drama in Metpally after BJP cadres attacked party district president Dr Yadagiri Babu, accusing him of facilitating cross-voting by delaying the issuance of the party whip.

According to party workers, the whip, which should have been issued at least 24 hours before the election, was instead issued at 5 pm on Sunday, allegedly rendering it invalid. They claimed the delay allowed a BJP councillor to vote in favour of the Congress nominee.

Arguments get violent

Angry party activists confronted Yadagiri Babu at his residence on Monday, questioning him over the delay. The argument escalated, and some workers reportedly dragged him by the collar. His family members intervened and took him inside the house.

The agitated cadres then allegedly ransacked the district president’s residence, damaging furniture. Police rushed to the spot, brought the situation under control, and detained some of the assailants.

Despite emerging as the single largest party in the 26-ward Metpally municipality with 10 wards, the BJP failed to secure the chairman’s post. Congress and BRS had won six wards each, while four Independents were elected.

The Congress’s effective strength increased after the Independents extended their support to the ruling party. The situation tilted further when BJP councillor Cherlapalli Meena voted in favour of the Congress candidates.

As a result, Congress nominee Mailarapu Limbadri was elected chairman and Onkar Naveen was elected vice-chairman.