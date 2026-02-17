From auto driver to Kothagudem civic chief: CPI’s Mood Ganesh elected Mayor

Hyderabad: CPI leader Mood Ganesh, who began his working life as an auto driver, was elected Mayor of the Kothagudem Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Monday, February 16, following a power-sharing agreement between the CPI and the Congress.

Congress leader S Lalitha Kumari was elected Deputy Mayor.

The 60-member civic body returned a fractured mandate in the recently held Telangana municipal elections, with the CPI and the Congress winning 22 divisions each. The BRS secured eight divisions, while Independents won six, and the BJP and CPI(M) one division each.

With no party securing a clear majority, the mayoral post remained undecided initially. The BRS later extended support to the CPI.

Power-sharing agreement

After discussions, the CPI and the Congress agreed to share the Mayor’s post on a rotational basis, with each party holding the position for two-and-a-half years. As part of this arrangement, the CPI assumed the post first, and Mood Ganesh was elected Mayor.

From auto driver to Mayor

Ganesh, who was elected as a corporator in the recent polls, had earlier worked as an auto-rickshaw driver and later as a driver of private vehicles. He was also associated with the AITUC-affiliated drivers’ union and participated in labour-related activities.

He joined the CPI as a grassroots worker and rose through the party ranks over the years before being elected to the corporation and now to the Mayor’s post.

Although the CPI and the Congress are allies at the State level, they contested separately in Kothagudem.

The hung verdict eventually led to negotiations between the two parties, resulting in the power-sharing arrangement.