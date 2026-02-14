Bajji vendor woman, once domestic help, wins in Telangana municipal polls

Encouraged by locals, former domestic help and now bajji vendor clinches reserved Ward 19 seat in Asifabad municipal elections.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 14th February 2026 12:00 pm IST|   Updated: 14th February 2026 12:28 pm IST
Bajji vendor woman, once domestic help wins in Telangana municipal polls
Gubude Nagubai, 44, secured Ward 19 in Asifabad with a margin of 58 votes.

Hyderabad: A woman who recently began running a small bajji cart in her locality has been elected as the corporator from Ward 19 of Asifabad municipality in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district after her win in the Telangana municipal polls.

Gubude Nagubai, aged 44, secured victory with a margin of 58 votes. Ward 19 was reserved for an Unreserved (Woman) candidate in this election.

According to a report by Eenadu, Nagubai was fielded by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) after local youth and elders encouraged her to contest. She had earlier worked as a domestic help before starting her bajji cart.

She has also been associated with community activities, including coordinating residents during the installation of Durga and Sharada Devi idols in the area.

1,019 homemakers win in Telangana municipal polls

As many as 1,019 homemakers have been elected in Telangana’s recently concluded urban local body (ULB) elections, according to data released by the State Election Commission (EC).

The figures cover municipalities and municipal corporations across the State, including candidates elected unanimously.

A total of 2,995 candidates were declared elected. Women outnumbered men among the winners, with 1,638 women elected compared to 1,356 men. The average age of the elected representatives is 42.4 years.

1,924 graduates, 194 post-graduates

The EC data shows that 1,924 of the elected representatives are graduates and 194 are postgraduates.

Besides the 1,019 homemakers, 676 elected representatives listed business as their occupation, 555 were categorised under “other”, and 69 identified themselves as private employees, while 644 entries did not specify an occupation.

Of the 1,019 homemakers elected, 550 are from INC, 260 from BRS, 106 from BJP, and 60 are Independents. AIMIM has 19 homemakers, AIFB 10, CPI 9 and CPM 4, while BSP has one.

Among graduates, 885 belong to INC, 472 to BRS, 199 to BJP, and 95 are Independents. AIMIM has 31 graduate winners, AIFB 21, CPI 20, CPM 6 and BSP one.

Among postgraduates, 99 are from INC, 48 from BRS, 30 from BJP, and nine are Independents. CPI has four postgraduates, while AIMIM and AIFB have two each, according to the EC data.

