Independent candidates hold balance in multiple Telangana ULBs

Hyderabad: Independent candidates have secured a significant presence in Telangana’s municipal elections, winning 181 seats across municipalities and emerging as decisive players in several urban local bodies where no party obtained a simple majority.

Out of 123 municipalities, close to 30 returned fractured mandates. In many of these, the number of independents is sufficient to influence or determine the election of chairpersons.

In Jagtial

In Jagtial, 15 independents were elected — one of the highest such tallies in the state. The party position there stands at Congress 23, BJP 6, BRS 4 and AIMIM 2. Political observers note that several of the independents are supporters of former minister T Jeevan Reddy, who reportedly fielded candidates after ticket allocation disagreements.

Kagaznagar

Kagaznagar recorded four independent winners in a closely split council where Congress and BRS won 10 wards each, BJP secured 5 and AIMIM 1. In Aliabad, a lone independent holds the deciding vote in a 20-member council divided among Congress (8), BRS (7) and BJP (3).

Isnapur

In Isnapur, four independents were elected alongside BRS (12) and Congress (10), leaving neither major party with a clear majority. Kesamudram also produced a tie between Congress and BRS at eight wards each, placing additional importance on independent and ex-officio votes.

Independent councillors were also elected in Adilabad (5), Bhainsa (7), Mahabubabad (5) and Kothagudem (6), adding to their bargaining strength in those municipalities.

Karimnagar

In the Karimnagar municipal corporation (66 divisions), seven independents were elected. BJP emerged as the single largest party with 27 seats, followed by Congress (12), BRS (8) and AIMIM (2). The mayoral election is expected to depend on post-poll support from independents and smaller groups.

Apart from independents, smaller recognised parties have also gained representation. In Waddepally municipality in Gadwal district, the All India Forward Bloc won 8 of the 10 wards, leaving BRS and Congress with one seat each.

Major parties have begun efforts to consolidate support from independents and smaller parties ahead of the swearing-in and subsequent elections for chairperson and mayor posts scheduled for February 16. In several hung municipalities, councillors have been moved to undisclosed locations amid concerns over defections.

However, not all municipalities saw independent representation. Amangal, Chevella, Nirmal, Sathupally, Bheemgal, Bhuvanagiri, Yadagirigutta and Pochampally returned clear mandates without any independent winners.